DC libraries are closed but Wi-Fi bookmobile is open for business

All public libraries in Washington D.C. are being closed due to renovation. While they're closed, they have found have found an interim solution to serve its patrons – in the good old bookmobile, reports the Washington Post.

Inside the bookmobile based in the low-income Shaw district of Washington D.C. is a wireless hub for anyone who brings a Wi-Fi-enabled laptop. It's gotten plenty of use - as all the district libraries have been closed. It's a quick fix to address the problem.

"It's a relatively easy move for the libraries to make, and it makes us more receptive for people who want to come and use our library with their computers," said the new chief librarian, Ginnie Cooper.

While the library has had some problems, she said the wireless option and the new bookmobiles show the system is continuing to make improvements.

Since laptop use is so widespread, one of the major goals of the library is to replace and increase the number of all public access computers in all 21 branches.

The library also has a number of new projects being implemented, such as online homework assistance for District students and a wireless pilot project in the main library. Patrons are happy about the proposed changes and want more computer access.

"Since I need to use books, periodicals and the Internet to do research, the wireless enables me to be anywhere in the library with my laptop," Michael Aliprandini, a freelance writer, said. "I don't need to sign up for a library computer and can instead find a comfortable workstation, pile my sources around me and have instant access to the Internet."