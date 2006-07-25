del.icio.us additions to ThinkFree Office

Forgive the pun in the title. ThinkFree Office has added two new features to their online/offline office suite including new integration with del.icio.us bookmarking and tagging. Document sharing and accessibility has been improved in two ways:

Creative Commons licensing : you can now assign a Creative Commons license to the documents you share with other ThinkFree Office users. The default license type is "Attribution" but this can be changed, both as a default and on a per-document basis.

Bookmarking documents with del.icio.us: You can now add any document in your ThinkFree Office collection to your del.icio.us bookmarks to share the document with others or make the document easily accessible for your own use on multiple PCs.

You can learn more about these new features on the ThinkFree Office blog.