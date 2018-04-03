Dell and Alienware unveil new laptops and All-In-One PCs

There's been a lot of new hardware unveiled by Dell today, with huge refreshes made to both the Inspiron All-In-One line, as well strategic updates to its laptop offerings.

Inspiron

Let's begin with the Inspiron update. Here we see Dell add three new devices to its line up.

Inspiron 24 5000 AIO

Features Intel 8th generation Core processors, Intel Optane Memory, optional Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics, a 23.8-inch InfinityEdge IPS display, and up to 32-gigabytes of RAM.

Starting price: $849.99

Availability: April 3

Inspiron 27 7000 AIO

Features a nearly-borderless 27-inch InfinityEdge display with up to 4K UHD resolution, Intel 8th generation Core processors, optional Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics, and storage options up to 1-terabyte hard drive and 256GB PCle NVMe solid-state drive.

Starting price: $999.99

Availability: Late May

Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Special Edition

This is a new twist on the regular Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1, and comes with Intel Core i7 processors, a premium 4K UHD touch screen, higher capacity SSDs, 16GB of DDR4 memory, NVIDIA MX130 discrete graphics, and includes Dell Active Pen.

Starting price: $1,299.99

Availability: April 3

XPS

On the XPS front we have two new arrivals.

XPS 15

Dell has upgraded this consumer favorite, pairing 6-core 8th generation Intel Core processors with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics chip, and adding an UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display.

According to Dell, the new XPS 15 is the "smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop on the planet," as well as being "one of the lightest, starting at four pounds."

Starting price: $999.99

Availability: Pre-order of limited configurations on April 16 on Dell.com

XPS 15 2-in-1

The updated XPS 15 2-in-1 was unveiled at CES earlier this year, and is now available for purchase.

According to Dell, this is the "world's smallest and thinnest 15-inch 2-in-1" system, hitting a maximum of 16-milimeters thickness. The 15-inch InfinityEdge 4K display is backed up by 8th generation Intel Core processor package that combine a high performance Intel CPU and a discrete AMD Radeon RX Vega M graphics into a single package.

Starting price: $1299.99

Availability: March 29 (silver); May (black)

Alienware 15 and 17

For those with deep pockets to spend on a gaming laptop, there are new Alienware 15 and 17 featuring 8th generation Intel Core i5, i7 and i9 high performance processors with up to six cores, and overclockable up to an impressive 5.0GHz.

Pricing for G-sync only configurations:

Alienware 15: $1,449.99

Alienware 17: $1,599.99

Availability: Limited configurations on 4/3 and more options on 4/10

Pricing with non-G-sync configurations:

Alienware 15: $1,399.99

Alienware 17: $1,549.99

Availability: Limited configurations on 4/3 and more options on 4/10

G Series laptops

For gamers whose pockets don't go deep enough to buy an Alienware system, Dell has unveiled a new range of Windows 10 powered gaming laptops.

G3 15 and 17

The G3 will be offered in both 15-inch and 17-inch configurations, and the 8th generation Intel Core processors (up to i7) will be backed up by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics chip, with storage coming in the form of dual drives with SSD options.

On the aesthetic front, the G3 15 is Dell's thinnest gaming laptop to date.

Starting price: $749 & $799

Availability: Limited configurations on 4/3 and more options on 4/16

G5 and G7 15

The G5 and G7 series is for those who want a little bit more in their gaming laptop than the G3 has to offer. With up to 6-core 8th generation Intel Core processors (up to Core i7 on the G5 and i9 on the G7), Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPUs, and 6GB GDDR5 RAM, these systems bridge the gap between the G3 series systems and those that are branded Alienware.

Starting price: G5 15 - $799 | G7 15 - $849

Availability: Limited configurations on 4/3 and more options on 4/16

