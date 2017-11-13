Dell EMC high performance computing bundles aimed at AI, deep learning

Dell EMC launched a series of high-performance systems designed for machine learning, deep learning and big data.
At SC17, a high performance computing conference where machine learning is a big theme, Dell EMC outlined the following:
- Systems that aim to meld high performance computing and data analytics for mainstream enterprises. These systems are designed for fraud detection, image processing, financial analysis and personalized medicine.
- A Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 server with two Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and four Nvidia Tesla GPUs. The server is aimed at industries such as scientific imaging, oil and gas and financial services.
- Dell EMC Machine and Deep Learning Bundles, a portfolio of systems for facial recognition, tumor diagnosis and behavioral analytics in retail. These bundles include Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 servers and support for Nvidia Tesla V100 GPU accelerators.
