Dell EMC launches all-Flash midrange systems

Dell EMC is also outlining a three-year customer satisfaction guarantee.

Dell EMC launched all-Flash midrange storage systems along with a future proofing program.

The enterprise hardware vendor added two arrays--the Dell EMC SC5020F and SC7020F--as 3U appliances as well as software updates to Dell EMC Unity.

As for the Future-Proof Storage Loyalty Program, Dell EMC is offering a three-year satisfaction guarantee, software updates, data migrations and storage efficiency guarantees. Dell EMC is also adding free Virtustream Storage Cloud services.

Specifically, the future-proof program includes:

  • 4:1 all-Flash storage efficiency guarantees.
  • Updates to new Dell EMC storage with built-in migrations.
  • Trade-ins and credits for upgrades to products in the Dell EMC portfolio.

The arrays include the following:

  • Dual active/active controllers with 8-core Intel Xeon processors and up to 256GB memory.
  • Support for 10GB iSCSI and 6/32GB FC network connections.
  • Up to 399,000 IOPS per array.
  • Federated data mobility and preconfigured to link to multi-array clusters.
  • Data deduplication and compression, RAID tiering and thin provisioning.
  • Software inclusive with the system.

The SC All-Flash systems will be available in December and the Unity OS v4.3 available in January.

