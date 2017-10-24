Dell expands PC-as-a-service options

Dell on Tuesday announced an expanded PC-as-a-service (PCaaS) offering with new features and services, designed to streamline PC management for companies appealing to a more tech-savvy workforce.

PCaaS now includes a Services Delivery Manager tool, complete lifecycle services, flexible financing and new software options for security and management. Additionally, Dell announced new PC management options offered in conjuction with VMware.

"With digital and workforce transformation, the way people work is changing," John Moody, VP of Dell's Client Solutions Services Product Group, said in a statement. "To respond to this shift, IT needs a simpler solution to provide end users with the most relevant and secure technology, and manage it throughout the entire PC lifecycle."

To illustrate how workforce demands are forcing companies to modernize the technology in their offices, Dell pointed to a 2016 Dell and Intel Future Workforce Study. It showed that 81 percent of young workers say technology influences the job they take. Other PC companies are also trying to capitalize on office makeovers. For instance, HP last month updated its business PC lineup and introduced a series of new products and tools for workplace collaboration.

The updated Dell PCaaS includes Services Delivery Manager, a single point of contact for a customer throughout the PC lifecycle. They can coordinate deployment, support, Dell Financial Services and asset recovery all through the manager.

New software options available for PCaaS include Dell Endpoint Security Suite Enterprise for file-based data encryption and advanced threat prevention, VMware AirWatch for endpoint management, as well as Absolute Data and Device Security for asset tracking and adaptive endpoint security.

Also, the standard PCaaS now includes the ProDeploy Client Suite, as well as asset recovery.

Dell Financial Services is also offering new options, enabling customers to flex the number of systems up or down. It also gives them the option to upgrade PCs mid-term.

Meanwhile, for customers who aren't interested in the full lifecycle services offered by PCaaS, Dell is introducing Windows 10 Provisioning by VMware AirWatch. This enables "zero IT touch" provisioning of new Dell PCs. It also provides self-service options like greater visibility into the status of a device as it's configured.

Additionally, Dell and VMware have integrated the Dell Client Command Suite with VMware Workspace ONE, allowing firmware settings to be configured from the cloud.

Previous and related coverage: