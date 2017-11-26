Dell offers numerous Cyber Monday deals on laptops, desktops, including $130 Inspiron notebook

Dell is traditionally the first tech retailer to release its Black Friday ad, but as an online seller of its computers, it's embraced Cyber Monday with equal verve, offering a 12-page ad with plenty of deals on its laptops and desktops.

While some of its sales will be available for the duration of Dell's event, starting Sunday and going through Tuesday, others will be virtual "doorbusters" available at select times on Cyber Monday itself. These include the lowest-priced systems Dell will be offering, such as the Inspiron 14 3000 (Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage) that's available at 11 a.m. on Cyber Monday for just $129.99, and an Inspiron 15 3000 2 p.m. doorbuster with Celeron CPU, 4 gigs of RAM, and 500GB hard drive for $199.99.

Other doorbuster highlights are an Inspiron small desktop with Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive available for $279.99 at 8 a.m.; a more powerful Inspiron 15 3000 configuration (Core i3, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive) for $329.99 at 7 p.m.; an Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 laptop with eighth-generation Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen for $649.99 at 10 a.m.; and even an Alienware Aurora gaming desktop (Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card) for $799.99 at 11 a.m.

There are plenty of other deals if you don't want to be chained to a computer at a particular time on Monday, like the Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 with Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of memory, 500GB hard drive, and 11.6-inch touchscreen for $329.99 or the Inspiron 15 5000 laptop with eighth-generation Core i5, 8 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 15.6-inch full HD display for $579.99. If you'd prefer a desktop, there's an Inspiron tower with Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive for $329.99, or an XPS tower with Core i7 chip, 8 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive with 16GB of Intel Optane memory, and AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card for $899.99.