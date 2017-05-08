Dell Technologies Capital exits stealth, aims to ramp venture investments

Special Feature The Cloud v. Data Center Decision This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature, takes a close look at the current enterprise trends surrounding cloud migrations. Read More

Dell Technologies Capital, the venture arm of Dell Technologies, is out of stealth with a plan to invest $100 million annually in startups.

The venture fund is also betting heavily on artificial in intelligence and machine learning.

Dell Technologies announced the fund at Dell EMC World in Las Vegas. The venture approach for Dell Technologies makes sense because in some ways the company is a technology mutual fund with Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Virtustream and VMware.

Scott Darling, president of Dell Technologies Capital, said the fund will step up its investment. Dell Technologies invests and provides its expertise to startups.

While Dell Technologies Capital has invested in a bevy of companies core to its portfolio of tech businesses, the fund is targeting new areas too. For instance:

Edico Genome has a bio-IT processor and platform to deliver a pre-configured system with Dell to analyze the human genome in 22 minutes.

Graphcore focuses on machine learning and artificial intelligence applications and has an Intelligence Processing Unit.

Nantero is focused on carbon nanotube memory.

And Otonomo is a connected car data platform.

