Deloitte forms AWS cloud practice, aims to push SAP HANA

Consulting giant Deloitte is forming a new cloud practice dedicated to Amazon Web Services. Deloitte said the AWS practice will house roughly 2,500 consultants globally who will advise enterprises on how to build cloud-based applications using AWS' architecture.

The collaboration is also closely aligned with SAP, wherein Deloitte will push the SAP HANA analytics platform as an integrated solution for their mutual clients.

"Integrating cloud-based technologies is not like dumping data from a CD onto a hard drive," said Matt Law, principal for Deloitte Consulting. "It's more like turning the CD into a unicorn. Therefore, beyond a mere technology play, we want our clients to see cloud as an inevitable driver for change in their businesses."

For SAP, the collaboration gives the enterprise software giant a chance to deliver on its "run simple" motto. Deloitte and AWS will "help accelerate delivery and operations" of SAP HANA-based products to SAP's clients, said Greg McStravick, president of SAP's data management business.

Deloitte and AWS have previously partnered around areas such as blockchain technologies, cybersecurity and industry-specific analytics. Deloitte says this new AWS alliance augments their existing work to include the full spectrum of enterprise cloud needs and provides access to a wider array of AWS services.

