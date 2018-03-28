Design a new logo and download it for free

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

DesignEvo

Starting a new venture? Retooling an old one? Sounds like you're in the market for a logo.

Before you spend big bucks on a designer, consider creating one yourself. And before you insist that you don't have the necessary tools or skills, check out DesignEvo. It's a browser-based logo maker that's simple, effective and free.

Actually, the tool itself is free; if you want to download a high-resolution version of your creation, it'll cost you $20. But not today: BBH readers can get a free DesignEvo logo download when applying coupon code DEP100FFHY at checkout.

You can start your logo from scratch or choose from over 4,000 templates. In the screenshot above, I searched for coffee-related templates and founds lots of attractive, professional-looking options.

Next you enter your company name and, if you have one, slogan, and presto: Instant logo. From there you can make changes to the layout, fonts, colors and so on, all using a very novice-friendly interface.

That same interface can also be used to build a logo from the ground up. DesignEvo offers a mammoth selection of icons and shapes -- though it doesn't allow you to upload any artwork of your own. Here, you'll have to build your logo using banners, stars, lines and the like. Thankfully, there's also a big pool of fonts to choose from, and you can easily curve text, add shadows and adjust opacity.

Obviously a tool like Photoshop would afford you considerably more options, but it's nowhere near as easy to use -- and it's not cheap, either.

I actually had a lot of fun designing a logo in DesignEvo. If you need one for your business, it's definitely worth a try -- and thanks to this code, it won't cost you a penny.

