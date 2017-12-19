Dialpad Free launched: No-cost advanced small business phone system

While I am commuting and out of the office, I use the smartphones in the world, but then, when I get to my desk, I have an office phone that I detest. The thick manual comes out every time I have to create a three-way call, transfer a caller, or perform basic call management tasks.
Last week, Dialpad announced its new Dialpad Free service for small businesses, and after talking with the Dialpad folks, I immediately sent a note to my IT manager and told him we need to get a phone system in place that matches the capability and power of our smartphones. I have a meeting to discuss a possible transition to Dialpad in January.
Dialpad Free isn't designed for my 90-person engineering firm, but it is perfect for small businesses with up to five employees. Dialpad is a cloud-based communication service that lets you use any device in any location with a consistent and powerful communication experience. The following features are part of this new Dialpad Free service:
- 100 Outbound minutes per month
- Unlimited Inbound minutes
- 100 Inbound and Outbound SMS messages
- Free UberConference accounts for all five employees
- HD Calling
- Voicemail
- Call recording
- Call logs and analytics
- Internal call transfers
- Professional IVR with extension calling
- Video calling between Dialpad users
- Free chat between their staff
- Ability to connect an unlimited number of IP-enabled devices (desk phones, conference phones)
- Integration with LinkedIn
- Single sign-on using G Suite and G Suite Integration
- Two-way address book syncing with Google contacts
It's pretty stunning what Dialpad Free offers at no cost, and I especially love that you can use the service on a phone, desktop, iPad, or Chromebook. Small businesses work hard to succeed and having a powerful communications platform that isn't consuming costs is a wonderful option. As part of the launch of Dialpad Free, there is currently no charge to transfer an existing number to Dialpad Free.
Another area of communications that is currently a massive pain point for my office is conference calling. Dialpad Free includes UberConference, which makes meetings simple and powerful. There are no PINs or downloads, and you can join a conference for your preferred device and location.
