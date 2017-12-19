Dialpad Free launched: No-cost advanced small business phone system

(Image: Dialpad)

While I am commuting and out of the office, I use the smartphones in the world, but then, when I get to my desk, I have an office phone that I detest. The thick manual comes out every time I have to create a three-way call, transfer a caller, or perform basic call management tasks.

Last week, Dialpad announced its new Dialpad Free service for small businesses, and after talking with the Dialpad folks, I immediately sent a note to my IT manager and told him we need to get a phone system in place that matches the capability and power of our smartphones. I have a meeting to discuss a possible transition to Dialpad in January.

Dialpad Free isn't designed for my 90-person engineering firm, but it is perfect for small businesses with up to five employees. Dialpad is a cloud-based communication service that lets you use any device in any location with a consistent and powerful communication experience. The following features are part of this new Dialpad Free service:

100 Outbound minutes per month

Unlimited Inbound minutes

100 Inbound and Outbound SMS messages

Free UberConference accounts for all five employees

HD Calling

Voicemail

Call recording

Call logs and analytics

Internal call transfers

Professional IVR with extension calling

Video calling between Dialpad users

Free chat between their staff

Ability to connect an unlimited number of IP-enabled devices (desk phones, conference phones)

Call recording

Integration with LinkedIn

Single sign-on using G Suite and G Suite Integration

Two-way address book syncing with Google contacts

It's pretty stunning what Dialpad Free offers at no cost, and I especially love that you can use the service on a phone, desktop, iPad, or Chromebook. Small businesses work hard to succeed and having a powerful communications platform that isn't consuming costs is a wonderful option. As part of the launch of Dialpad Free, there is currently no charge to transfer an existing number to Dialpad Free.

Another area of communications that is currently a massive pain point for my office is conference calling. Dialpad Free includes UberConference, which makes meetings simple and powerful. There are no PINs or downloads, and you can join a conference for your preferred device and location.

Previous and related coverage

BlackBerry officially ends support for Priv, outlines BB10 plans

BlackBerry said it will no longer deliver monthly security updates for the Android-powered Priv handset.

Windows 10 Surface rival: Samsung's new Notebook 9 Pen 2-in-1 packs latest i7 chip

Samsung updates last year's well-received Notebook 9 laptops and adds a 2-in-1 with a bundled S Pen.