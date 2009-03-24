Digital photo frames are more popular than you think

If you've been reading this blog for more than a year, you may think you're experiencing déjà vu. Yes, I did run a post last year with exactly the same headline. But this year, maybe I should have said "Digital photo frames are more popular than I think." Because I would not have guessed that almost a quarter of all U.S. households owned a digital photo frame in 2008, as the PMA is reporting. According to the 2009 PMA U.S. Camera/Camcorder Digital Imaging Survey, 22 percent of all households owned a digital photo frame in 2008, doubling 2007's figure of 11 percent (which had almost doubled from just 6 percent in 2006).

This doubling of ownership is due in no small order to the fact that 16 percent of households actually purchased a digital frame this year (which, if unlike me you can do math, you'll notice is actually more than the total percentage of households that actually owned them in 2007). Obvious factors include the saturation of digital cameras in households (the majority of U.S. households have them now and folks want to do more with their photos than share them online or clog up their hard drives) and, of course, lower prices--for example, the 8-inch PanDigital model I mentioned last year has been reduced from $149.99 to $127.49 (it still includes interchangeable black wood and clear acrylic frames, 128MB of internal memory, and an integrated 6-in-1 media reader). [read digital photo frame reviews]

The odd thing is that I'm not sure I can think of anyone that I know who actually has one of these things, despite the fact that my acquaintances tend to be early adopters and more tech-savvy than average (could it be that I just haven't noticed them on the bookshelf?). So, at the risk of seeming a bit too poll-happy of late, I have to ask:

