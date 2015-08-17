Digital transformation in large-scale services

The changing digital environment has an impact on virtually all industries. For large-scale outsourcing and global services, this impact is driving changes to business model and relationships with customers.

Matt Preschern is Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of HCL Technologies, a US$5.4 billion global information technology services company. Listen to Preschern discuss digital marketing and transformation in one of the largest professional services organizations in the world.

CXO-Talk offers weekly video conversations with the most innovative and thoughtful business leaders in the world. Michael Krigsman, founder and co-host, is recognized internationally as an industry analyst, strategy advisor, enterprise advocate, and industry commentator.

You can view this interview and other episodes at the CXO-Talk site.