Directory of courier services highlights environmentally friendly options

The good news: Your company can now opt to send packages or documents or whatever else via select courier and messenger services that have been labelled "green" by consulting the ShipGooder national directory. For example, your business could choose only to use services that use bike messengers or that have fleets running on alternative fuels.

The bad news, when I ran a quick check of the local green options in the nearest metropolitan area listed for me (New York City), I only found one green highlighted option out of the more than 800 that showed up on that link.

Nationwide there are about 200 green choices listed in the directory today, though, and ShipGooder pledges to keep apdding them.

This post was originally published on Smartplanet.com