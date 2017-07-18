DisrupTV: Amazon Prime Day, AI, and data breaches

Larry Dignan, editor in chief at ZDNet, dissects the week's headlines on DisrupTV.

Topic: Artificial Intelligence

From "Black Friday in July," to conference after conference, and a not-so-small data breach, this week was packed with news and announcements from some of the biggest tech companies.

Larry Dignan, editor in chief at ZDNet, joined DisrupTV hosts Vala Afshar and R "Ray" Wang to provide some blunt and entertaining commentary on the major news headlines from this week - from Amazon, SAP, Workday, Microsoft, Infor, and OpenText, Verizon and Wendy's.

Jump to 39 minutes for Larry's segment.

