#DisrupTV: Gadflies and Provocateurs

Deb Mills-Scofield discusses educating millennials on STEAM (STEM + arts), Paul Daugherty, CTO of Accenture on enabling transformation in real-life, and Esteban Kolsky on why "data" bugs him.

Follow our guests on Twitter: Deb Mills-Scofield @dscofield, Paul Daugherty @pauldaugh, Esteban Kolsky @ekolsky

Skip to 26:00 for Paul Daugherty, CTO, Accenture
Skip to 45:25 for Esteban Kolsky, Principal, thinkJar

