DocuSign acquires machine learning startup Appuri

DocuSign, an e-signature and digital transaction management company, said it has acquired the technology and core team members from machine learning startup Appuri. Financial terms of the deal, which included license to Appuri's source code, were not disclosed.

Appuri is known for its machine-learning-based audience segmentation technology that lets companies deliver targeted marketing messages and product recommendations.

According to DocuSign, the acquisition stems from a pilot project that took place between DocuSign and Appuri over the past few months that aimed to expose the path to purchase of DocuSign products.

DocuSign said it now plans to integrate Appuri's machine learning and artificial intelligence features directly into the DocuSign platform, and remove Appuri's products from the open market. The majority of Appuri's team, including co-founders Damon Danieli and Bilal Aslam, will join DocuSign's product development group.

"As we began working with DocuSign, it was clear there was an opportunity for us to bring the capabilities of our own platform to a much broader global audience," Danieli said in a statement. "The technology strategy and product development culture is a great fit for us. That's why this deal makes perfect sense, and our team is incredibly excited about our future as part of DocuSign."

