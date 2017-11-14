Dropbox, Autodesk expand partnership with AutoCAD integration

Autodesk and Dropbox announced a partnership today that brings more collaboration capabilities into AutoCAD desktop applications.

Specifically, Dropbox and Autodesk will enable people using AutoCAD to open and save files stored in Dropbox without leaving the AutoCAD application.

The feature will initially support .DWG files, allowing users to access their entire .DWG library stored in Dropbox without storing them locally. Users can scroll view, and comment on the files directly within Dropbox, and team members and clients will also have the ability to view shared files without AutoCAD or Dropbox installed.

Dropbox said the partnership builds on its DBX Platform strategy and its effort to break down silos of disconnected data. Announced in September, the DBX platform is a suite of APIs and developer tools for building new capabilities on top of Dropbox. At launch, the platform included integrations with Atlassian's JIRA Software, Autodesk tools and Microsoft Outlook.

"AutoCAD is one of the most widely used applications among architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing professionals, and with more than 1.5 billion .DWG files stored in Dropbox, we've built one of the largest collaboration networks of Autodesk design files in the world," said Billy Blau, head of business development and partnerships at Dropbox.

