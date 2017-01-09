Dropbox makes inroads in healthcare vertical

Dropbox on Monday announced a series of new customers in the healthcare and medical research fields, giving the cloud-based file sharing company a big boost in its pursuit for more paying customers in the healthcare vertical.

The new customers include Boston Heart Diagnostics, the biomedical research organization Gladstone Institutes and the Consortium of Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Researchers (CEGIR). Dropbox noted the significant impact its services should have on the CEGIR's workflow, giving researchers the ability to share scanned images of tissue samples via Dropbox, rather than having to physically mail glass microscopic samples to its Cincinnati headquarters.

Dropbox has in recent years turned its attention to attracting paying business customers to keep up with enterprise-friendly competitors like Box. Dropbox on Monday said the company now has more than 500 million registered users and 200,000 business customers.

It's specifically worked on winning over customers in the healthcare vertical by updating its compliance measures. In late 2015, Dropbox added support for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) compliance.

"Dropbox provides the industrial strength security, control, and compliance standards that IT departments demand, helping us drive momentum in regulated industries like healthcare," Dropbox's Global VP of Revenue Thomas Hansen said in a statement.