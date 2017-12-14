Dropbox rolls out new calendar, mobile features for Paper

Dropbox is rolling out an update to its note-taking and collaboration tool Paper that includes new calendaring and mobile features.

The mobile updates include an improved user interface for smartphones and tablets, along with a complete redesign of the the Paper iPad app that makes better use of the large screen for navigation controls.

Dropbox also revamped the Paper mobile editor to display editing features more clearly, and added a new mobile commenting interface that shows comments in-line with relevant parts of the document. Dropbox has also brought full task and to-do list creation, previously a desktop-only feature, to mobile.

Meanwhile, a new calendar integration with Microsoft Outlook aims to streamline note taking in meeting docs (the same functionality is already available for Google Calendar users). Users can also link events from their Google or Outlook calendars to Paper docs, which aims to help users quickly find docs that are associated with a linked event.

Dropbox has invested significantly in Paper since launching the platform in private beta more than a year ago. The Paper platform has been the focus of multiple updates and feature improvements, including a recent integration with the popular collaboration tool Slack.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Dropbox, Autodesk expand partnership with AutoCAD integration

The companies will enable people using AutoCAD to open and save files stored in Dropbox without leaving the AutoCAD application.

Dropbox updates Paper with new features, integrations

The update includes new design tool integrations, a new API endpoint, and more organizational features.

Dropbox makes enterprise push with launch of Smart Sync, Paper

Dropbox has spent the last several years building out products for its pivot to the enterprise software space.