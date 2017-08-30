Dropbox updates Paper with new features, integrations

Dropbox is rolling out an update to its note-taking and collaboration tool Paper that includes new design tool integrations, a new API endpoint, and more organizational features.

Updates on the organizational front include improved delete and archive features, the ability to create folders and move Paper docs directly from mobile, Paper doc previews, and a redesigned homepage for the web that brings users' Paper docs and Dropbox files together for the first time. New Paper design integrations include links to Invision and Figma.

Dropbox also added a new create and upload endpoint to the Paper API which will allow developers to create or edit Paper docs in their own apps. The company said the API will also make it easier to use Paper within third party apps.

More broadly, Dropbox is using this latest Paper update as a way to become a stronger rival to heavyweights in the collaboration software space, including Microsoft and Google's G Suite.

Dropbox has invested significantly in Paper since launching the platform in private beta more than a year ago. As such, Paper's growth in user adoption could indicate whether Dropbox will go for an initial public offering some time this year.

