Dutch cyber snoops remotely access net crime

Those liberal Dutch police, no doubt inspired by ZDNet's recent Surveillance coverage, announced this week a dedicated cyber-crime that will have the power to crack into a suspect's computer remotely with a "cyber search warrant" from a Dutch court.

The super snoopa unit will consist of 15 dedicated "cyber-cops" detailed to combat Internet crime ranging from paedophilia to credit-card fraud.

Police spokesman Albert Folgerts reportedly describes the new team's role as extremely varied. "They will go after all crime committed on the Internet," he says. "That could range from child pornography to credit card fraud, or the sale of illegal medicine and software."

They can see you... Read about how and why in Surveillance, a ZDNet News Special