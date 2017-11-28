Earnings roundup: Pure Storage, Nuance beat estimates

Enterprise storage provider Pure Storage posted better-than-expected third quarter results Tuesday after the bell.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company reported a net loss of $41.6 million, or 24 cents per share. Non-GAAP losses were a penny per share on revenue of $278 million, up 41 percent year over year.

Wall Street was bracing for a loss of three cents a share with revenue of $272.7 million. Shares of Pure Storage were down four percent in late trading.

The all-flash-firm's revenue guidance for the current quarter is somewhat weak compared to estimates. Pure Storage said it expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $327 million to $335 million, while analysts are looking for revenue of $330.7 million. For the fiscal year, Pure Storage expects revenue in the range of $1.012 billion to $1.020 billion, compared to Wall Street's estimate of $1.01 billion.

"Pure has built a platform that allows customers to build a better world with data," said Pure Storage CEO Charlie Giancarlo. "Pure offers a simpler, more effective, and agile solution for data-rich applications like artificial intelligence."

Nuance Communications also reported earnings on Tuesday. The voice recognition software giant posted a net loss of $65.4 million, or 23 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings were 20 cents per share on revenue of $465.9 million, down from $506.2 million a year ago.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of 15 cents a share on revenue of $455.77 million.

Nuance estimates that the NotPetya malware attack back in June caused the company to lose roughly $53 million in revenue over the fourth quarter. The attacks affected thousands of companies across the globe, but certain Nuance systems including transcription services used by healthcare customers, were taken offline.

Shares of Nuance were up nearly six percent after hours.