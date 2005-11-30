Ebay exec takes over sensis.com.au

A former eBay executive has taken over management of the flagship Web portal of Telstra's search and directories subsidiary Sensis.

Alex Parsons joined Sensis several weeks ago, according to a spokesperson for the subsidiary, who was not able to provide any further information about the appointment.

Parsons' most recent role was as a product director for eBay Australia and New Zealand. A spokesperson from the Internet auction house told ZDNet Australia he left the company at the end of September.

"Prior to joining Sensis, Alex worked in a variety of Internet related roles," said a statement from the Telstra subsidiary.

The statement said Parsons would have responsibility for increasing sensis.com.au's Internet traffic figures, as well as pursuring commercialisation and future revenue opportunities.

In the statement Parsons said he was "delighted" to be joining what he claimed was "Australia's most profitable online business".

The general manager of Sensis' interactive division, Robert Rath, approved of Parsons' appointment.

"Alex has the proven skills and expertise to capitalise on an extremely buoyant search market within Australia, driving sensis.com.au to the next stage of its evolution," he said.