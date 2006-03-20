EclipseCon Day 1: Lunchtime topics

Callisto and Eclipse scripting were the main topics during the lunch break at EclipseCon 2006.

By for Dev Connection | | Topic: Mobility

At lunch I ran into David Orme, and we had a long discussion about Callisto. Among other things, David is on the Callisto working group at eclipse.org. The question was, should Callisto compete with NetBeans in the out-of-the-box experience for new users, or should it just be a convenient way for people who already use and know Eclipse to get it? If you follow the Callisto mailing lists you know where I stand on this.

Lunch tables were labeled again this year with suggested discussion topics. We decided to sit down at the "Scripting" table. Several people joined us and we had a lively discussion about scripting and whatever else came to mind. Interacting with folks like this is the reason I enjoy going to EclipseCon.

Burnette_DSCN0301.JPG
 

From left to right: Wayne Beaton, Ward Cunningham, Ed Burnette, and David Orme. Ward is working with Bjorn on a project called "Eclipse Monkey" to define simple DOMs that provide a friendly layer on top of existing Eclipse functionality such as like project management.

Related Topics:

Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All