Edwin Lo named Greater China MD for Siebel

has been appointed as Siebel Systems’ first regional managing director of Greater China.

Lo, who is responsible for China, Taiwan and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, brings over 20 years senior management experience in the IT industry to his new role. He will be based out of Siebel's North Asia headquarters in Hong Kong.

Prior to joining Siebel Systems, Lo was managing director at Silicon Graphics Greater China for five years. Under his leadership, Silicon Graphics Greater Region successfully penetrated into the broadband Internet and high-end server marketplace.

Previously, he was China country manager for Informix Systems based in Beijing, where he managed a team of sales professionals in the capital as well as in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu. Lo has also held senior level sales positions at Digital Equipment (now Compaq) and Hewlett Packard.

