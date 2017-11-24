Eight reasons the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is good for business

ZDNet's Sandra Vogel reviewed the Mate 10 Pro last month and gave it a high 9/10 rating. I've been using one for a few weeks and it has reduced my desire to pick up another Note 8 as it offers a lot for daily use at work and is extremely well designed.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is powered by the latest Kirin 970 processor and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. It has a large six inch 18:9 display with minimal bezels, which is great for running business applications on a large display. There are also several other reasons you may want to consider the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, including:

4,000 mAh battery: The days of the removable battery are gone, but battery technology hasn't improved enough to ensure multi-day use for most smartphones. The massive 4,000 mAh battery of the Mate 10 Pro is a welcome addition and ensures you can go a couple of days with heavy usage on this phone. RAM and storage: The new Huawei Mate 10 Pro has 6GB of RAM with 128 GB of integrated storage. Both are ample for today's daily usage. Easy projection: Samsung DeX is great, but it requires a DeX dock. Huawei lets you simply connect an external display via the USB Type C port to project the device onto an external display. Combine a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard and you have a PC variant with minimal additional equipment. Dual rear cameras with AI technology: I've tested dual cameras on several smartphones we see even more dual camera phones available today. I like Huawei's use of mono and color cameras with mono shots showing distinct lines and differentiation in photos. MDM support: Huawei supports MobileIron, VMWare, and AirWatch on the Mate 10 Pro so your IT folks can help manage your device. Private space: Within the settings you can setup a section of storage, with a different password, to use as your private space in order to keep your business and personal life from mixing together too much. LinkedIn directory: You can sign into your account and then your contact's info is synced with LinkedIn to provide you all of that person's latest profile info with the tap of a line. You will see a LinkedIn icon next to each person's name too. Microsoft Translator: This app has been optimized for Huawei with speeds up to 300 percent faster due to Huawei AI acceleration. Support for 50+ languages, including offline mode for travel with no local signal.

I will continue to spend time with the Mate 10 Pro and after a few weeks of use I believe it has earned a place in the top three of my 10 best smartphones list.