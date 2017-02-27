Eight reasons the LG G6 is better than the Google Pixel for business

Image: LG

There was little left to the imagination thanks to all of the planned promotion and enthusiast leaks, but yesterday we heard all about the LG G6. We will soon be putting it through all of its paces, but until then it is clear there are several compelling reasons to consider this new LG flagship.

I always felt that LG did not get the respect it deserves in the smartphone world with flagships that are usually one to two hundred less than the others while also having similar specifications. This year LG improved in many areas and didn't take any risks on new features that served no real purpose.

Here are eight reasons to consider the LG G6 instead of the Google Pixel XL.

Water resistance: I live, work, and play in a region where rain doesn't slow you down, but lack of water resistance in the Google Pixel XL is one reason I sold mine. With the LG G6, you no longer have to worry about minor accidents and can trust your device to keep working in inclement weather conditions. Display: The Google Pixel XL has a 5.5 inch display with large bezels. The LG G6 has a larger 5.7 inch display in a smaller form factor than the Pixel XL. A big screen is useful for getting work done. 18:9 aspect ratio: LG updated its display design and UX to take advantage of an 18:9 aspect ratio where work can be done side-by-side in two square panes. Your efficiency should improve with the 18:9 aspect ratio, while media as you are traveling is optimized. microSD expansion: LG maintained its committment to providing an inexpensive way to extend your storage capacity to massive levels at low prices. The Pixel XL is only available in 32GB and 128GB sizes, with the 128GB model still very difficult to acquire. Wireless charging: Samsung has had wireless charging for a while so its great to see LG add this in the US model of the LG G6. It's not an essential technology, but it is very convenient to just set your phone down on a charging for a top off without messing with cables. microSD expansion card: It's great to see Apple continue to increase the available internal storage options on the iPhone models. However, increasing the internal storage beyond the lowest priced model comes at a high price. The Note 7 is offered with an ample 64GB of internal storage with the capability to easily expand the storage capability with inexpensive microSD cards. Internal frame and drop protection: LG spent a lot of time designing a glass and metal phone that could survive accidental drops. The LG G6 has an internal plate designed to spread the effects of shock while also providing rounded corners and an alumimum frame around the outside of the edges. It meets MIL-STD-810G standards for drop protection, but you still have to be careful with the back and front glass panels. Dual rear cameras: LG led the industry a couple of years ago with the LG G4 camera and has continued to produce phones with amazing cameras. The LG G6 has two 13 megapixel rear cameras so you can capture high quality standard and wide-angle, 125 degree, shots. Wide-angle shots are important for those using their phones in the field where they need to capture more information in a single shot.

There have been several articles slamming LG for using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, but I think some are jumping to unproven conclusions. The fantastic Google Pixel and Pixel XL use the Snapdragon 821 and LG has worked very closely with Qualcomm to optimize the LG G6 for this proven processor. The Snapdragon 835 is not yet in any smartphone, but will be a part of the Samsung Galaxy S8 story.

The LG G6 also launches with Google Assistant and soon we will see Assistant on Android 6.0 and 7.0 devices. This was a Pixel exclusive for a few months, but it's great to see it launching soon for everyone.

We don't yet know the pricing of the LG G6, but if history is any indication then it will likely cost $100 to $200 less than the Pixel XL. Google priced the Pixel XL at the ridiculous same high price as the Apple iPhone 7 Plus and LG is known for providing flagship phones at a reasonable price. This may end up being yet another reason to select the LG G6 over the Pixel XL.

Stay tuned for some hands-on experiences with the LG G6 very soon.

