Eight reasons the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are good for business

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in New York. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani posted a summary hands-on of the new phones; after the event, I also had a chance to spend some time with them. These excellent successors to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are sure to please millions.

Here are eight reasons to consider the Samsung S8 or S8 Plus for your business environment this year:

Display and form factor: Samsung has 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays in the S8 and S8 Plus, but in a form factor smaller than the 5.9-inch Huawei Mate 9. Samsung went with a longer display and updated aspect ratio to give you more usable display in a smaller form factor. Knox security suite: Samsung Knox is designed to provide enterprise mobile security solutions, and Samsung spends a lot of time and money to provide this secure element for its flagship smartphones. Handheld security: With the Galaxy S8, you can set it up to unlock via facial recognition, iris scanning, fingerprint, pattern, PIN, or a password. There is no excuse not to lock your Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, so maybe we will see broader adoption of smartphone lockdown. DeX support: We had the Redfly Companion and Palm Foleo, followed more recently by Microsoft Continuum. However, turning your phone into a computer has not seemed to catch on with most users. Samsung's DeX dock and technology appear to be a simple way to improve your productivity while continuing to remain safe and secure on a Galaxy S8 smartphone. We saw the demo, but now it is time to test it out. Gorilla Glass 5: The latest glass technology from Corning is Gorilla Glass 5, and it is found on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. This glass solution is designed to survive typical drops, so the use of two glass panels may not be as big of a concern as you might think. microSD expansion: Samsung continues to provide a microSD card slot for inexpensive storage expansion. This turns out to be a fairly major differentiator when compared to the Apple iPhone. Bixby intelligence: At this time, Bixby appears as a Google Now alternative with customizable cards, just like Google. Eventually, you will be able to control your phone with just your voice and also have the device perform or initiate tasks based on your behavior. We'll have to see how it competes with Google and Amazon, but it must be better than S Voice. Water resistance: After Sony, Samsung worked hard to make all of its devices water resistant. It continues this with IP68 rating on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 uses the newest mobile processor, has plenty of RAM and storage, and continues to include a fantastic camera. When you look at the expanding Samsung ecosystem and plan for seamless connectivity, then you can understand that Samsung, like Apple, is creating an upgrade path for those who prefer Android over iOS.

Stay tuned for continued hands-on experiences with the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.