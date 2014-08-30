Emerging standards, and questions, about the Internet of Things

The "Internet of Things" is great in theory -- sensors and applications across a range of systems and devices communicate in real time, providing telemetry to track everything from jet aircraft engines to mailed documents. The potential is limitless, but it's going to take some footwork to make it all come together.

Those are some of the thoughts expressed at an IoT Festival held at MIT -- attended by systems developers, security experts, data scientists, and artists from across a spectrum of industries. While the event took place earlier this year, it raised an abundance of points worth resurfacing. Andy Oram, writing in O'Reilly Radar, provides a nice overview of the issues discussed, ranging from architecture to standards to privacy.

There are two technical problems with IoT right now, industry speakers pointed out. First, there was the use of proprietary standards that result in data silos. Second, there are issues with power consumption by small devices. Oram quotes Bill Curtis of ARM, who said IoT technology is already in place and is well developed. However, it's time to start addressing architecture and open standards in a more comprehensive way.

The goal, Curtis said, should be to "turn each layer of the system into a platform on which others are free to innovate." And that's what it's all about -- encouraging innovation across this new frontier of computing.

Curtis was joined at the conference by Thomas Almholt of Texas Instruments. Many Internet protocols are current not suitable for IoT, the speakers said.

Some emerging protocols discussed at the conference include the following, as outlined by Oram:

6LoWPAN for embedded device networking.

The Constrained Access Protocol (CoAP) for low-power device communication.

The Time Synchronized Mesh Protocol (TSMP) for saving power in environments with limited wireless bandwidth.

RPL, the IPv6 Routing Protocol for Low power and Lossy Networks, for defining and changing routes among devices.

Connectivity protocols were also discussed. Curtis also mentioned that existing cellular networks are potentially too expensive, and require additional power within devices. Instead, WiFi, employing strategically placed wireless routers, would be more effective and cheaper.

Security and privacy also are important themes impacting IoT. In his post, Oram explored many of the questions that need to be asked as we move into an IoT world: