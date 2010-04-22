Episode 132: PowerPage Podcast

Episode 132 of the PowerPage Podcast is now available. You can either download it from the iTunes Store or directly (16.4 MB, AAC). This week we're staying with AAC encoding format in order to keep the file size under the 20GB cap for OTA downloading on the iPad/iPod/iPhone.

Panel: Jason O'Grady, Rob Parker and Tom Hesser.

Topics: This week we review the leak of the century, an Apple engineer's loss of an iPhone 4 prototype in a northern California bar. We discuss everything we've learned from this epic leak and play "What's on your Mac?"

Here's what's on our Macs this week:

Jason (some of my favorite iPad DJ mixing apps)

Rob

Vector Magic ($7.95/month) - Online service that converts bitmap graphics to vector images.

Tom

Twit Menulet ($9) Twitter in your menubar.

Looking for help deciding on an RSS newsreader for iPad - The Early Edition vs. News Rack (both $5)

Follow us on Twitter

Subscribe to the PowerPage Podcast in iTunes or add the Podcast RSS feed to your RSS client. Our theme music is generously provided by The Tragically Hip their new release "We Are The Same" is available on iTunes. Don't forget to join the PowerPage Facebook group.