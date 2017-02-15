Equinix adds Salesforce to its Cloud Exchange, plots more 2017 expansion

Equinix said it will offer private access to Salesforce's platform via its Cloud Exchange, which provides direct links to various public cloud providers.

The deal with Salesforce covers North America and Europe. Equinix, a data center hosting company, has built out its business by providing direct high performance conduits to cloud providers. Enterprise customers also use Equinix for cloud deployments in heavily regulated industries.

See: Cloud TV

Equinix said it is providing dedicated connections to Salesforce's multiple cloud services. Equinix's Cloud Exchange also connects to Amazon Web Services, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform as well as software as a service providers such as Oracle. For instance, SAP and ServiceNow will roll out on Equinix Cloud Exchange in 2017.

Here's a look at customer base.

Separately, Equinix reported fourth quarter earnings of $61.75 million, or 86 cents a share, on revenue of $942.6 million. For 2016, Equinix reported earnings of $126.8 million, or $1.62 a share, on revenue of $3.61 billion, up 33 percent largely due to earnings. Sales for the year were up more than 14 percent organically.

The company said it spent $1.1 billion in capital expenditures and outlined 19 expansion projects. Equinix said it is launching new operations in Amsterdam, Chicago, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro and Toronto. In addition, Equinix said it will acquire 29 data centers from Verizon and that deal will close in mid-2017. See: Equinix scoops up 24 Verizon data centers for $3.6 billion

Here's a look at the Equinix footprint.

For 2017, Equinix projected revenue of more than $3.93 billion, up 9 percent from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA will be more than $1.84 billion.

Also: Oracle's cloud services to land on Equinix's Cloud Exchange