​Equinix grows Japanese footprint with Bit-isle AU$397m acquisition

Equinix has bought Tokyo-based Bit-isle for AU$397 million as part of plans to strengthen its position in the Japanese market.

As part of the acquisition, Equinix will gain five datacentres in Tokyo and one in Osaka that is in close proximity to the existing Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) datacentres in Japan.

Equinix highlighted that the acquired datacentres could be tethered to existing Equinix IBX datacentres for campus connectivity to network and cloud service providers, business ecosystems, and other enterprises within a metropolitan area.

The company said it will become the fourth-largest datacentre operating in Japan when the acquisition is completed in the first quarter of 2016. It will have a total of 10 IBX datacentres in Tokyo, and two in Osaka.

The last time Equinix built a datacentre in Tokyo was in 2013, which cost the business $43 million.

At the time, Equinix said Tokyo was a strategic market for the company, because it was one of the largest datacentre markets worldwide, and was a gateway for the US to Asia.

Equinix CEO and president Steve Smith offered a similar comment about the acquisition, saying that buying Bit-isle will help place Equinix in a position that will attract more Japanese enterprises.

"Both Equinix and Bit-isle have the same vision for cloud computing, and Bit-isle's five datacentres are in the best locations in Tokyo. The company's strong local leadership, business, and network operations teams will greatly enhance our strength in this important market, and we look forward to bringing them into the Equinix family," he said.

Earlier this year, Equinix opened its third datacentre in Singapore. Dubbed SG3, it is the company's largest in the Asia-Pacific region, spanning 385,000 square feet, and is fully interconnected to its other two local facilities.