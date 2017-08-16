Equinix to open $32m datacentre in Hong Kong in Q4

Equinix has announced that is gearing up to launch its fifth International Business Exchange (IBX) datacentre in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The $32 million datacentre, known as HK5, is purposely located close to financial datacentre hubs and subsea landing stations to meet demand for interconnection from companies operating in the finance industry, Equinix said.

The NASDAQ-listed datacentre company said HK5 will add 1,200 cabinets to its footprint in the city, with total usable floor space of more than 4,400 square metres.

Equinix currently operates four datacentres in Hong Kong, providing more than 25,000 square metres of colocation space to more than 425 customers.

HK5 is connected to HK1, HK2, and HK3 via diverse path fibre connection, and has an annual average power usage efficiency of 1.45, the datacentre company said.

With the addition of HK5, Equinix will have 30 IBX datacentres in the Asia-Pacific region, and its total global footprint will cover more than 180 IBX datacentres across 44 markets.

Earlier this month, Equinix revealed it had completed a $37 million upgrade to its ME1 Port Melbourne datacentre to nearly double its operational capacity.

The expansion added 750 cabinets and more than 1,600 square metres, taking ME1 to 1,125 cabinets and more than 3,300 square metres of co-location space.

In July, Equinix announced an investment of $42 million to expand its SY4 IBX datacentre, adding 1,500 cabinets. The expansion, set to be completed by the close of 2017, will bring SY4's total capacity to 3,000 cabinets, with a total usable floor space of more than 12,500 square metres.

The same month, Equinix revealed it would be investing $41.8 million for the eighth phase expansion of its SG2 IBX datacentre in Singapore, adding 1,400 cabinets and 4,428 square metres of colocation space, which brings the total operational capacity of the datacentre to 6,300 cabinets.

The datacentre company also revealed recently that it would be offering direct and private access to SAP Cloud and Alibaba Cloud via its Cloud Exchange.

Equinix's Cloud Exchange offers private access to a range of cloud providers such as from Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle.