Ericsson upgrading and expanding Telstra's optical network

Telstra and Ericsson have announced that they will be deploying an optical network transformation and expansion nationwide.

Under the optical transformation, announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on Sunday, Ericsson will spend three years expanding Telstra's long-haul, metro, and regional optical fixed and mobile networks by supplying, installing, and integrating Ciena's converged packet-optical solution.

The optical network will enable more use cases for 5G, IoT, cloud, and media capabilities, according to Telstra.

"This significant optical program will be the platform to underpin our Network of the Future transformation plans. It will have the resiliency, speed, and security to meet expected traffic growth, deliver critical IoT and 5G traffic, along with cloud and media services," said David Robertson, director of Transport and Routing Engineering for Telstra Operations.

"Work has commenced to transform our network to increase its value to business as they shift IT into the cloud, improve productivity and efficiency with mobility, store and process business critical data in the cloud, and apply machine learning to solve complex challenges, while ensuring regional Australians enjoy the same experience as those in our major cities."

Under the program, Telstra's networks will have vertical network elements brought into a software-defined horizontal network cloud layer.

Ericsson ANZ head Emilio Romeo said the optical upgrade to Telstra's networks will enable speeds of 400Gbps and delivery of up to 1TB across its busiest routes.

Telstra and Ericsson also used MWC to unveil their plans to conduct 5G new radio (NR) trials, provide an update of Telstra's network virtualisation, and deploy a Cat M1 Internet of Things (IoT) network across the country.

Ciena, Sierra Wireless, Altair, Qualcomm, and Bosch are all contributing to Telstra and Ericsson's "Network of the Future" program.