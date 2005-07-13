Ethernet cable a strand of spaghetti? This Slashdot thread may help

"On Top Of Spaghetti" is not only the title of a children's song, but is, I'd bet, an apt description for the cables and wires so many of you have in your home office.

And, if you are reading this, it is a fair bet that your VoIP Ethernet cable constitutes at least one of those spaghetti strands.

Listen, I like luvv pasta, but not underneath my desk. Not even to the side, both of which are within easy reach of Josie, Office Kitty.

That's why I got a huge kick out of reading a new Slashdot thread called "Organizing Computer Gear Clutter" (no, smarty, not asking what the title is- the question mark is part of the title).

Slashyslashy (a Slashdot member, not a Grade B horror flick) asks plaintively:

"At first I had only a PC and a printer. Now the home network setup has grown to consist of many units: linksys router, ASDL modem, Vonage VOIP terminal, linksys NSLU2 network storage device, and couple of external harddrives. Powering all these units is done with three Belkin 6-Outlet Surge Protectors all connected to 1 wall outlet. Currently all of these units are stacked under the table, causing their wires and cables criss-cross each other. Troubleshooting any single unit is a mess. How do other Slashdot readers organize their home computer gear? Any ideas on cheap solutions ($100) to manage this clutter?"

Oh, and the answers! Piling up by the oodles. Read 'em, come back here and TalkBack what your solution is!