Exclusive: First look at Starbucks iTunes service

Apple is starting to roll out their iTunes WiFi service in Starbucks cafes in the United States that's a result of a partnership between the two and AT&T. Starbucks announced in February a plan to deliver AT&T Wi-Fi service at more than 7,000 company-operated locations across the United States.

Alan Weinkrantz IM'd be about his experience using the new service at one of the first locations to deploy it in the U.S. – a Starbucks store in San Antonio, TX.

The service, which is available on WiFi-connected laptops and iPhones, allows you to see what's currently playing in the store and gives you the option to buy the track on the spot if you like it.

The wild part is that after you leave the store you still have access to the Starbucks interface – from your home wireless access point.

I got home last night and was going through my iTunes library only to discover that when I opened iTunes, it went back to the original menu Now Playing menu at Starbucks... you can still get previews of the music that was playing in the store, and even buy them- after you have left the store.

Weinkrantz has posted two videos showing the Starbucks iTunes UI.

The first video shows the process of logging onto the AT&T WiFi network at Starbucks, logging on the browser, going to iTunes and seeing the slightly different user experience of buying iTunes music in a Starbucks. The second video shows how you can still get previews of the music that was playing in the store, and even buy them, after you have left the store.