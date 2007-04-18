EXCLUSIVE: I've just called all the major BlackBerry carriers- here's what they say about outage

Cingular-AT&T- National outage, working on the problem, many service tickets open.. SprintNextel-  At this time, nationwide data outage, no estimated time to fix.

By for The BlackBerry Beat | | Topic: BlackBerry

Cingular-AT&T- National outage, working on the problem, many service tickets open.. 

SprintNextel-  At this time, nationwide data outage, no estimated time to fix. Advises against troubleshooting your BlackBerry device.

Verizon- There is a current nationwide BlackBerry outage, BlackBerry customers unable to send or receive messages. BlackBerry team is working on it.

T-Mobile: Recorded message: "We are currently experiencing problems in your market, which may impact your ability to send or receive email, use text messaging or send/receive email on your BlackBerry. Our support teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

and, of course: 

BlackBerry- we are currently experiencing serivce interruptions which may cause delays in sending or receiving email...message added that the BlackBerry network is expected to be fully functional "soon." 

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Mobility Bring your own Device Hardware Reviews Smartphones
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All