EXCLUSIVE: I've just called all the major BlackBerry carriers- here's what they say about outage

Cingular-AT&T- National outage, working on the problem, many service tickets open..

SprintNextel- At this time, nationwide data outage, no estimated time to fix. Advises against troubleshooting your BlackBerry device.

Verizon- There is a current nationwide BlackBerry outage, BlackBerry customers unable to send or receive messages. BlackBerry team is working on it.



T-Mobile: Recorded message: "We are currently experiencing problems in your market, which may impact your ability to send or receive email, use text messaging or send/receive email on your BlackBerry. Our support teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

and, of course:

BlackBerry- we are currently experiencing serivce interruptions which may cause delays in sending or receiving email...message added that the BlackBerry network is expected to be fully functional "soon."