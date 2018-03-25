Exercise tracking, Pixel C status, and OnePlus strange approach to selling phones (MobileTechRoundup #427)

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is available in stores, but on MobileTechRoundup show #427 you can hear what Kevin bought instead.
- What device is Matt using to track his exercise these days?
- Galaxy S9 touchscreen issues?
- Kevin bought a Pixel XL (again!)
- Thoughts on the Planet Gemini PDA
- Apple education event expectations
- Likely reason the Pixel C won't get any more major Android updates
- Get that OnePlus 5T while you can in N.A.
- Huawei's US plans really face pressure as Best Buy drops the line
- Lineup of what's in Matt's review queue
Running time: 82 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 95MB)
