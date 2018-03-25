Exercise tracking, Pixel C status, and OnePlus strange approach to selling phones (MobileTechRoundup #427)

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is now available in stores, the Pixel C received its last Android update, and Kevin picked up another Pixel phone.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is available in stores, but on MobileTechRoundup show #427 you can hear what Kevin bought instead.

Image: ZDNet
  • What device is Matt using to track his exercise these days?
  • Galaxy S9 touchscreen issues?
  • Kevin bought a Pixel XL (again!)
  • Thoughts on the Planet Gemini PDA
  • Apple education event expectations
  • Likely reason the Pixel C won't get any more major Android updates
  • Get that OnePlus 5T while you can in N.A.
  • Huawei's US plans really face pressure as Best Buy drops the line
  • Lineup of what's in Matt's review queue

Running time: 82 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 95MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

