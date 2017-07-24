Explore one of the most exciting frontiers in tech in this bundle (​ZDNet Academy)

This 4-course bundle deep dives into deep learning and artificial intelligence.

No one can predict the future, but it sure seems to be headed in the direction of machine learning. From self-driving cars to natural language processing, The Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence Introductory Bundle will get you up to speed with the basics of one of the most exciting and growing fields in tech.

Through these four courses, you'll learn about linear regression and logistic regression, and how you can use statistical data to create artificial neural networks. Using real-world examples you'll discover how to teach computers to make data-driven decisions, use common programming languages like Python to devise facial expression recognition systems, and much more. You'll also be introduced to data programs Theano and TensorFlow to explore significance within datasets.

With mobile and web streaming, and a lifetime access to dozens of lectures, you'll start to understand the possibilities of where the future is headed. Get the Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence Introductory Bundle for $39 today.

