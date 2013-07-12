Eye candy: The world's most dazzling new buildings



Kontum Indochine Cafe. Kontum, Vietnam. Yes, that's bamboo.

--

One well chosen word is worth a thousand pictures, right? As I writer, I'd like to think so. But sometimes I have to confess that nothing beats an image (besides, I dabble with the camera too). That's certainly true with these photos of some finalists in the World Architecture Festival. Have a look. I've provided basic information. You can find plenty more details - including the identities of the architects - plus scores of additional photos and other shortlisted gems on the WAF's world buildings directory page. The festival runs Oct. 2-4 in Singapore.

--

--

--

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

--

--

--

Photos and information provided by the World Architecture Festival.

Go easy on the eye with SmartPlanet:

And a brand new building as big as Monaco:

This post was originally published on Smartplanet.com