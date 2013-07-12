Eye candy: The world's most dazzling new buildings

Curves are in and angles too, from Azerbaijan to Vietnam to Denmark and around the world. Stunning photos of finalists in the upcoming World Architecture Festival. Spot the bamboo.

Kontum Indochine Cafe. Kontum, Vietnam. Yes, that's bamboo.

One well chosen word is worth a thousand pictures, right? As I writer, I'd like to think so. But sometimes I have to confess that nothing beats an image (besides, I dabble with the camera too). That's certainly true with these photos of some finalists in the World Architecture Festival. Have a look. I've provided basic information. You can find plenty more details - including the identities of the architects - plus scores of additional photos and other shortlisted gems on the WAF's world buildings directory page. The festival runs Oct. 2-4 in Singapore.

The Blue Planet, Kastrup, Denmark. The country's national aquarium.
 

Heydar Aliyev Centre, Azerbaijan. Cultural and performance space.

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Chesapeake Building 12, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S. Offices. Stone, glass, wood and stainless steel.

Jia-Na-Ma-Ni Visitor Centre, Yushu, Qinghai Province, China. Next to Tibetan Buddhist cairns. Post earthquake. 

Kaap Skil Maritime and Beachcombers Museum, Oudeschild, Texel, Holland. Homage to driftwood.

Photos and information provided by the World Architecture Festival.

