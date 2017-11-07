Facebook extends Messenger capabilities to business websites

Facebook

Facebook on Tuesday is taking the wraps off of version 2.2 of Messenger, introducing a series of new business-friendly features to the messaging platform. The new version includes a customer chat plugin that lets businesses integrate Messenger into their own website.

The plugin should help businesses maintain fluid communications with customers on their website, in Messenger and on other devices. As customers move across platforms, the plugin ensures their conversation history with a brand is maintained. The plugin also supports Messenger capabilities like payments, natural language processing (NLP) and rich media.

Now that most consumers use multiple devices and platforms to interact with brands, cross-platform communication is a significant part of customer service -- Facebook said the plugin is one of the mostly highly-requested business features for Messenger.

"KLM wants to be where its customers are and make it convenient for them to ask questions throughout the entire customer journey," Pieter Groeneveld, SVP of digital at Air France KLM, said in a statement.

KLM is one of the partners using the plugin in closed beta, along with Adore Me, Air France, Argos, Aviva, Bodeaz, Goibibo, Keto Mojo, Mermaid Pillow, Spoqa, Total Activation, Volaris and Zalando.

Meanwhile, version 2.2 of Messenger includes several other updates, including: