Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly active users

Facebook has hit a new milestone, with more than 2 billion monthly active users now on the social network. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday.

The company's flagship service has more than doubled its number of users in less than five years: It crossed the 1 billion-user threshold in October 2012. In last month's Q1 earnings report, Facebook reported an average of 1.94 billion monthly active users for the month of March, along with an average of 1.28 billion daily active users.

In a separate post, Facebook shared some details of the engagement on the social network: "Each day, more than 175 million people share a Love reaction, and on average, over 800 million people like something on Facebook. More than 1 billion people use Groups every month."

With more than a quarter of the world using Facebook, the social network's reach is far greater than that of its competitors. Twitter, for instance, reported in April that its monhtly active users has reached 328 million. Youtube comes close with 1.5 billion users. Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have also surpassed 1 billion users.

The company's growing user base haa influenced its agenda, as it tries to wield its influence for good. Facebook recently adopted a new mission statement to "Give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together." It's also taking a multi-faceted approach to curbing extremist content online.