Facebook rolls out new resources for creators

Facebook on Thursday unveiled new resources for content creators -- people producing original material and posting it on the platform to build audiences and potentially monetize their content.

There's a new app built just for creators, helping them enhance their content, better brand it and disperse it, and to monitor its performance. Facebook also launched a new website with tips for creating quality content.

Building a stronger connection between content creators and their audiences could help Facebook reinforce user trust in the content that appears on the platform. Facebook reported earlier this month that its count of monthly and daily active users continues to grow. However, the fake news and propaganda seeping into users' news feeds threatens to lower engagement levels on the massive social network.

In the past year, Facebook has put special emphasis on encouraging original video content. It's built up resources to protect creators, and it launched its Watch video service to increase its potential video advertising revenue.

The new app announced Thursday, the Facebook Creator App, is now available globally on iOS and will be available to Android users in the coming months. Its features include:

Live Creative Kit: This helps creators add intros and outros to their live broadcasts, custom live stickers that viewers can use to interact, and graphic frames for branding.

Community Tab: This centralizes viewer messages and comments from Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

Camera & Stories: This feature offers camera effects and frames and enables creators to easily crosspost content to other platforms. Creators can also access Facebook Stories to engage with their fans.

Insights: Provides metrics to inform content creation, including analytics about a creator's Page, videos and fans.

Meanwhile, the new website Facebook for Creators promises to teach creators techniques for creating quality work, provide answers to common questions and offer early access to new tools for creators.

