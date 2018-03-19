Oculus Go VR headset to launch at Facebook's F8 in May: Report

Facebook's standalone Oculus Go is a $199 VR headset set to launch in May, rumors say. (CNET/CBS Interactive)

Facebook is planning to launch its Oculus Go standalone virtual reality headset at the company's F8 developer conference on May 1, according to sources speaking to Variety. Facebook-owned Oculus first unveiled the $199 headset in October, promising an early 2018 debut.

Variety reports it's not clear why Facebook is waiting to launch the Oculus Go in May. There have been rumors surrounding supply shortages, or Facebook could simply just want to use its developer conference for one of its bigger hardware announcements of the year.

In February, Facebook's VP of AR and VR Andrew Bosworth tweeted the company's F8 conference will feature: "the biggest AR/VR news from Facebook to date."

Facebook declined to comment on the rumors.

Leaks have suggested the Oculus Go, which runs on the same OS as Samsung's Gear VR headset, will feature 32GB of on-board storage. A pricier model with 64GB of storage is also expected.

Since it's standalone, the Oculus Go doesn't need a phone or PC for VR games, apps, movies, and more. Unlike the more expensive Rift, the Oculus Go doesn't feature positional tracking.