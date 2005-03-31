Failed fixes haunt credibility of Microsoft's Trustworthy Computing Initiative

editor's note: update now appears below

The fact that the newest versions of Microsoft's OSes can be crashed by Land attacks makes you realize how far Bill Gates' vaunted Trustworthy Computing initiative still has to go.

Microsoft is aware and continues to investigate public reports of a vulnerability in Windows Server 2003 and Windows XP SP2. We have not been made aware of any attacks attempting to use the vulnerability nor are we aware of any customer impact at this time. Microsoft's initial investigation has revealed that this vulnerability cannot be used by an attacker to run malicious software on a computer but rather a successful attack could cause the computer to perform sluggishly for a short period of time. Customers running the Windows Firewall, enabled by default on Windows XP SP2, with no port exceptions, or customers running Windows Server 2003 who have applied our TCP/IP hardening practices described in knowledge Base Article 324270 are protected from an attack attempting to utilize this issue: http://support.microsoft.com/kb/324270.

Microsoft is currently working on a fix to address this vulnerability and will release that fix to customers once it's found to be as well-engineered and thoroughly tested as possible. We continue to encourage customers to follow our Protect Your PC guidance of enabling a firewall, getting software updates and installing anti-virus software. Customers can learn more about these steps at www.microsoft.com/protect.

Customers who believe they may have been affected can contact Product Support Services. You can contact Product Support Services in North America a for help with security update issues or viruses at no charge using the PC Safety line (1866-PCSAFETY) and international customers by using any method found at this location: http://support.microsoft.com/security.





Update from a Microsoft spokesperson regarding whether or not Service Pack 1 for Windows Server 2003 contains a fix for the vulnerability:





Customers that download and install Windows Server 2003 Service Pack 1 are protected from this vulnerability.