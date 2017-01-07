FinancialForce names enterprise software vet Nielsen CEO

FinancialForce, an enterprise resource planning company, built on Salesforce's platform named Tod Nielsen CEO.

The move is notable given that Nielsen was CEO of Heroku, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2011. Nielsen was also chief operating officer at VMware.

Simply put, Nielsen knows the platform game and now is expected to boost growth for FinancialForce. The company said it is approaching a $100 million annual revenue run rate.

Nielsen has also held positions at Borland, Oracle and BEA Systems. He's also the type of seasoned executive that could take FinancialForce public or grow and then sell to Salesforce.

In a statement, Nielsen noted that platform as a service offerings have matured to the point where ERP in the cloud is a no-brainer.

Former CEO Jeremy Roche will remain an advisor to the management team.