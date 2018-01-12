FireEye buys X15 Software, eyes big data integration

FireEye said it will acquire X15 Software to add big data tools to its security products.
X15 Software, which is privately held, has technology that can integrate machine learning and big data and apply it to security and emerging threats.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
X15 also integrates with analytics platforms such as Tableau and Qlik.
According to FireEye, X15 Software will add the following:
- The ability to collect, query, analyze, ingest and manage big data at scale.
- A management console that works for public cloud, hybrid and on-premise infrastructure.
- Tools that will enhance FireEye's platform to utilize security data to fend off threats.
- X15 Software has 20 employees and was founded in 2013.
