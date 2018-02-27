Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition announced with coaching features for improved running performance

Video: Wrist wearables could help with early illness detection
Last year, Fitbit and Adidas announced a partnership, and today, we see the fruits of that agreement -- with the upcoming Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition. It will be available on March 19 for $329.95.
This new Adidas Edition Fitbit features a unique coaching experience through the Adidas Train app that includes six on-screen workouts. The Adidas Edition also has an exclusive two-toned breathable sport band in "Ink Blue" and "Ice Gray" with a "Silver Gray" aluminum case, along with a custom Adidas-designed watch face inspired by the iconic race bib; available in four colors. These functions and this color band will not be available for the existing Fitbit Ionic.
The Adidas Train app provides step-by-step coaching to guide you through each series of movements to ensure you are doing it correctly. These workouts include:
- Dynamic Warm Up to increase your core temperature and get your body ready to work (5 minutes).
- Power Pace to train your body to be more elastic, forceful, and efficient (10 minutes).
- Metabolic to increase your speed and boost your metabolism (15 minutes).
- Run Activation to improve your hip, core and shoulder stability (5 minutes).
- Strong Strides to build strength throughout your run (10 minutes).
- Post Run Stretch to ensure proper recovery with a fast and easy cool-down stretch (5 minutes).
While the Fitbit Ionic (see our full review), can't match the Apple Watch as a smartwatch it offers an advanced activity tracking and GPS sport watch experience. Given that fitness is one of the most used aspects of the Apple Watch, the Fitbit Ionic is a good alternative for those looking for something with a multi-day battery life and enhanced sleep tracking.
It has improved with updates and will continue to improve as developers continue to provide new apps and watch faces.
