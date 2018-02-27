Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition announced with coaching features for improved running performance

Video: Wrist wearables could help with early illness detection

Last year, Fitbit and Adidas announced a partnership, and today, we see the fruits of that agreement -- with the upcoming Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition. It will be available on March 19 for $329.95.

This new Adidas Edition Fitbit features a unique coaching experience through the Adidas Train app that includes six on-screen workouts. The Adidas Edition also has an exclusive two-toned breathable sport band in "Ink Blue" and "Ice Gray" with a "Silver Gray" aluminum case, along with a custom Adidas-designed watch face inspired by the iconic race bib; available in four colors. These functions and this color band will not be available for the existing Fitbit Ionic.

The Adidas Train app provides step-by-step coaching to guide you through each series of movements to ensure you are doing it correctly. These workouts include:

Dynamic Warm Up to increase your core temperature and get your body ready to work (5 minutes). Power Pace to train your body to be more elastic, forceful, and efficient (10 minutes). Metabolic to increase your speed and boost your metabolism (15 minutes). Run Activation to improve your hip, core and shoulder stability (5 minutes). Strong Strides to build strength throughout your run (10 minutes). Post Run Stretch to ensure proper recovery with a fast and easy cool-down stretch (5 minutes).

While the Fitbit Ionic (see our full review), can't match the Apple Watch as a smartwatch it offers an advanced activity tracking and GPS sport watch experience. Given that fitness is one of the most used aspects of the Apple Watch, the Fitbit Ionic is a good alternative for those looking for something with a multi-day battery life and enhanced sleep tracking.

It has improved with updates and will continue to improve as developers continue to provide new apps and watch faces.

