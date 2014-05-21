Flurry of acquisitions redraws Salesforce.com partner landscape

The past several weeks have brought a wave of consolidation within the Salesforce.com partner community.

Among the more notable deals, cloud services company LogMeIn moved to build up its internal services capabilities by buying Ionia, which has created innovative Salesforce-plus-Internet-of-things (IoT) solutions for the healthcare market. Terms weren't disclosed, but LogMeIn is planning additional investments of this nature.

Ionia, which is a Salesforce silver partner and a Heroku platinum partner, last year won an innovation award for a novel solution that connects the software to drug freezers at universities and research facilities, using an IoT foundation. Ionia's team will become part of LogMeIn's Xively Cloud Services business unit.

"We're seeing a shift in the way companies are approaching the IoT," said Michael Simon, CEO of LogMeIn, in a statement. "Whereas last year, it was mainly exploratory and product-focused, now it's about implementing IoT solutions that deliver maximum business value. To do this customers need integrated solutions that tie together products, people and technologies like Salesforce."

Another company adding to its Salesforce credentials is Magnet360, a Minneapolis-based Salesforce partner that just acquired American Data Company (ADC), based in Los Angeles. The deal extends Magnet360's presence to the west coast and brings new skills in digital marketing services. ADC, a certified Salesforce and ExactTarget implementation partner, has handled projects for the likes of eBay and Live Nation.

Magnet360 bought its way into the Salesforce partner channel two years ago, when it acquired Reside. Aside from its base, the company now has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. High-profile customers include 3M, Medtronic, Cargill, Honeywell, United Healthcare and General Mills.

The other deal that's interesting doesn't actually add Salesforce skills to the integrator in question. In this instance the company, Trifecta Technologies of Allentown, Pa., has moved to sell off its IBM Smarter Commerce business unit to Perficient for about $13.7 million in order to focus more intently on its application development for Force.com. The company is one of just five Platinum level partners for Heroku, the Salesforce cloud and mobile apps development platform.

"We chose to build our assets around the Salesforce platform," said Doug Pelletier, president of Trifecta. "It made sense from a timing standpoint."

Related stories: